PEOPLE MOVES: Brazilian aluminium group appoints Donas first woman president

Donas most recently acted as an external relations and new business director for Latin America in Peru and the United States for US-based gold-copper-silver producer Newmont for almost three years, Abal said. She worked with government affairs and the communications director at aluminium producer Alcoa from 2012 to 2018.

Donas said that the positioning of aluminium in an environmentally-sustainable economy was her priority.

“Our product is extremely competitive due to Brazilian aluminium’s low carbon footprint. We have an integrated production chain that is a world reference in environmental and social responsibility, as well as in governance,” she said.

Donas takes over the position following the departure of Rego in January, when the association said it had parted ways with him “by common accord” after almost seven years in office.

“I’m sure Janaina has the ideal skills and experience to represent the Brazilian aluminium industry,” Abal chairman Otavio Carvalheira said. “We know our sector is [predominantly] male, and that there’s still a long way to go toward inclusion and diversity, but it is encouraging to see women advancing in the industry.”