PEOPLE MOVES: Sebastian Voigt joins Fortis Group as head of sales

Voigt will be based in Germany, where he will be in charge of global commercial activities for Fortis Group.

Prior to his role at Hunan Jinwang Bismuth, Voigt was chief executive officer at Jinwang Europe. He was previously vice president of marketing and sales at Orrion Chemicals, and performed the same role at the bismuth division of 5NPlus.

Fortis Metals, headquartered in Hong Kong, has a sister company Kite Metals in Europe and it owns United States-based minor metals refiner and recycler Atlantic Metals & Alloys.

