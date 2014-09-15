Peru’s rebar output, sales up in H1 2014

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Production reached 587,067 tonnes, against 560,331 tonnes a year earlier, according to the latest data released by Peru’s statistics agency, Inei.

Rebar sales went up by 7.5% in the January-June period of 2014 compared with the corresponding period last year, to 640,152 tonnes from 595,257 tonnes.

Sales comprised inventories held by Aceros Arequipa and Siderperú, but did not include imports, according to Inei.

Peru’s construction sector – the major consumer of the mill’s rebar output – recorded a 6% decline in activity in July on an annual basis.

Between January and July overall construction activity increased by nearly 0.9%, Inei figures show.

Steel First’s monthly assessment of the Peruvian domestic prices for rebar was unchanged month-on-month in September, at 2,100-2,400 nuevos soles ($721-824) per tonne ex-works.

