Peru’s rebar output, sales up year-on-year in February

Local mills Aceros Arequipa and Gerdau’s Sideperú produced a combined 79,537 tonnes of rebar, compared with 70,207 tonnes in the same month a year earlier.

Compared to January 2013, however, February rebar output fell by 8.1%, from 86,556 tonnes.

Rebar sales from the two steelmakers to the Peruvian market came to 101,895 tonnes in February, up by 15.6% year-on-year, from 88,150 tonnes.

February’s rebar sales declined by 10.8% over January’s 114,332 tonnes, according to figures from Inei.

These sales included inventories held by both companies.

