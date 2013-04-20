Peru’s rebar output, sales up year-on-year in February
Peru’s rebar output increased by 13.2% year-on-year in February, according to the latest data released by the country’s statistics agency, Inei.
Local mills Aceros Arequipa and Gerdau’s Sideperú produced a combined 79,537 tonnes of rebar, compared with 70,207 tonnes in the same month a year earlier.
Compared to January 2013, however, February rebar output fell by 8.1%, from 86,556 tonnes.
Rebar sales from the two steelmakers to the Peruvian market came to 101,895 tonnes in February, up by 15.6% year-on-year, from 88,150 tonnes.
February’s rebar sales declined by 10.8% over January’s 114,332 tonnes, according to figures from Inei.
These sales included inventories held by both companies.