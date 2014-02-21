Perwaja Steel will repay $83m to Petronas from August 2015

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Under the settlement deal, Petronas agreed to allow Perwaja Steel to pay the debt in monthly instalments starting from August 2015, it said on Friday February 21.

At the same time, Petronas said it has also agreed to supply dry gas to Perwaja Steel on an advance payment basis.

“Petronas would like to emphasise that the settlement agreement is a business decision to increase its potential of recovering the debt in full,” it said.

Perwaja Steel, one of Malaysia’s biggest integrated producers of primary steel products, including billet and bloom, confirmed to Steel First on January 10 that it had halted production to focus on restructuring its finances.