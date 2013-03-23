Phoenix Metals to build $4m Arkansas processing facility in USA

US distributor Phoenix Metals, a subsidiary of Reliance Steel & Aluminum, will build a $4-million metal processing and warehousing facility at Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The Norcross, Georgia-based company will spend an additional $8 million on new equipment for the facility, which will cover 11 acres at a development complex at Chaffee Crossing in Arkansas.

“Phoenix Metals has been looking to add a service center somewhere along the I-40 corridor from Russellville to Tulsa to take care of our customers in that region,” Don Gray, Phoenix’s branch manager, said.

“The Chaffee Crossing Development and the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce sold us on the Fort Smith area,” he added.

Phoenix estimates the new facility will create up to 40 jobs over the next three years.

Phoenix Metals distributes and processes aluminium, stainless steel, copper and carbon steel products, and can provide cut-to-length orders, precision blanking, slitting, polishing, plasma cutting, shearing and sawing.

It has operations in Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina.; Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis; Richmond, Virginia; Birmingham, Alabama; Cincinnati; Philadelphia; Kansas City, Kansas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Russellville, Arkansas; and Gary, Indiana.

