PODCAST: Inside the Kounrad copper project

Claire Hack presents her second report from Balkhash, Kazakhstan, where she is visiting Central Asia Metals’ $42 million Kounrad copper project. The facility was decommissioned by Kazakhmys in 2005, and CAML is now planning on leaching 10,000 tpy from the waste heaps.

May 28, 2012 05:27 PM

Date: 28 May 2012

Length: 02:58

Click here to listen

