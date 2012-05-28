PODCAST: Inside the Kounrad copper project
Claire Hack presents her second report from Balkhash, Kazakhstan, where she is visiting Central Asia Metals’ $42 million Kounrad copper project. The facility was decommissioned by Kazakhmys in 2005, and CAML is now planning on leaching 10,000 tpy from the waste heaps.
Length: 02:58