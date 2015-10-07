PODCAST: Key trends in the aluminium market

Today, Metal Bulletin launches a series of podcasts on the key trends in the aluminium market. In this edition, the Asia team discuss the MJP premium and the state of the Chinese and Indian markets.

In each podcast, Metal Bulletin journalists will discuss the major factors that influenced the aluminium market over the previous month and offer some insights on the outlook.

In this first edition, the team in Asia – comprising Asia editor Shivani Singh, Asia team leader Linda Lin and base metals market correspondent Deepali Sharma – can be heard discussing the benchmark quarterly Main Japan Port premiums, China’s aluminium exports and production situation, the alumina market in China and the latest on the Indian industry’s call for a hike in import duties.

The team also discuss the factors to watch out for, including the soon-to-be launched premium contracts.

If there are any topics you would like our journalists to discuss in the next edition, contact Deepali Sharma at dsharma@metalbulletin.com

