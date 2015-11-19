PODCAST: Key trends in the aluminium market
In the latest edition of the Metal Bulletin podcast, the Asia team discuss the rise of premiums in Asia and the US midwest, and offer insights from last month’s aluminium conference in Qingdao, China.
If there are any topics you would like our journalists to discuss in the next edition, contact Deepali Sharma at dsharma@metalbulletin.com
