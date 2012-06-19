POLL RESULTS: Confidence in the City of London ‘damaged’
Confidence in the City of London has been damaged by a spate of unfortunate financial events over the past year, according to 76% of respondents to a recent Metal Bulletin poll.
Metal Bulletin asked participants: To what extent has the handling of the MF Global bankruptcy, UBS’ rogue trading scandal and JP Morgan’s harpooning of the London Whale damaged your confidence in the City as a global financial hub?
A huge 40% of respondents answered “moderately”, stating that these events show that global banks are using London to take risks they could not take elsewhere.
A further 21% said “slightly”, adding that large losses and the slow recovery of client cash suggest that the regulatory framework “could be stronger”.
At 15%, relatively few respondents answered “drastically”.
A significant 23% of respondents, however, claimed that these events “could have happened anywhere”, and the reputation of the City has not been damaged at all as a result.
