Port Dampier closes as cyclone Olwyn approaches coast of W Australia

“All Dampier anchorages are closed to new arrivals with the exception of vessels proceeding to their designated cyclone moorings and small vessels seeking safe haven,” the Pilbara Port Authority said.

However, there is no significant impact to operations at the port of Port Hedland, Australia’s largest bulk export terminal, according to the authority.

The latest advice came after the Dampier terminal began evacuation proceedings yesterday.

Tropical cyclone Olwyn is expected to reach category 3 intensity as it approaches Northwest Cape in Western Australia, the country’s Bureau of Meteorology said.