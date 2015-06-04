Port Hedland iron ore exports hit record high in May

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The world’s largest bulk export terminal shipped a record 38 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material last month, compared with 36.05 million tonnes a year ago.

Shipments were also up 7.4% from 35.38 million tonnes in April.

China, the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, imported 31.69 million tonnes from the port in May, up 6% from 29.9 million tonnes a year ago. Volumes were also up from 30.12 million tonnes in April.

Shipments to Japan dropped by 13% on a yearly basis to 2.15 million tonnes, although volumes were up by close to two thirds from the 1.29 million tonnes shipped in April.

A total of 2.58 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material were shipped to South Korea last month, compared with 2.96 million tonnes in May 2014. Figures were down 9% from April.

Shipments to Taiwan totalled 644,260 tonnes in May, down from 712,133 tonnes a year ago. Volumes were up by more than a third month-on-month, however.

The Australian port did not ship any iron ore to India in May for a fourth consecutive month.

Port Hedland shipped a total of 182 million tonnes of iron ore during the first five months of 2015, an increase of 13% from year-earlier levels.

Detailed cargo statistics for the Port of Dampier are changed to report on a quarterly basis.

BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group export iron ore mainly from Port Hedland, while Rio Tinto ships through the Port Dampier.