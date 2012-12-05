Port Hedland iron ore shipment to China down 8.3% in November

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

China received 17.6 million tonnes of iron ore from the Australian port in October.

Japan imported 2.5 million tonnes of iron ore from Port Hedland in November, up from 1.4 million tonnes in October, according to the data released on Wednesday December 5.

South Korea saw 2.4 million tonnes of shipment in November, compared with 2 million tonnes the month before.

Taiwan’s imports went up to 453,300 tonnes, from 312,496 tonnes in October.