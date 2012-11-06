Port Hedland iron ore shipment to China up 16.6% in October
Iron ore shipments to China from Port Hedland totalled 17.6 million tonnes in October, up 16.6% from levels seen in September, according to the Port Hedland Port Authority.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
The world’s second-largest economy received 15.1 million tonnes of iron ore from the Australian port in September.
Japan imported 1.4 million tonnes of iron ore from Port Hedland in October, down from 2.1 million tonnes in September.
South Korea saw 2 million tonnes of shipment in October, up slightly from 1.9 million tonnes a month ago.
Taiwan’s imports went down to 312,496 tonnes, from 599,275 tonnes in September.