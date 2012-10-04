Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China down 9.5% in September

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

China received 16.7 million tonnes of iron ore from the Australian port in August.

Japan imported 2.1 million tonnes of iron ore from Port Hedland in September, down from 2.4 million tonnes in August, data released by the port authority on Thursday October 4 showed.

South Korea saw shipments go down to 1.9 million tonnes in September, compared with 2.7 million tonnes in the previous month.

But Taiwan’s imports rose to 599,275 tonnes in September from 422,002 tonnes a month earlier.