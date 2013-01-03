Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China see 25% spike in December

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Metal Bulletin’s 62% Fe Iron Ore Index had gone from $116.59 per tonne cfr China on November 30 to $146.85 per tonne on December 31.

In November, China received 16.2 million tonnes of iron ore from the Australian port.

The world’s second-largest economy imported a total of 191.7 million tonnes of iron ore from Port Hedland for the entire year of 2012.

Japan imported 2.6 million tonnes of iron ore from Port Hedland in December, bringing its total for the year to 26.3 million tonnes.

South Korea saw 2.2 million tonnes of shipment in December, and a total of 24.6 million tonnes for 2012.

Taiwan’s imports continued to rise in December to 607,594 tonnes, bringing its total for the entire year to 5.4 million tonnes.