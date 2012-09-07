Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China up 12%

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

China received 14.95 million tonnes of iron ore from the Australian port in July.

South Korea surpassed Japan in iron ore imports from Port Hedland in August, receiving a total of 2.7 million tonnes, up from 1.5 million tonnes in July, according to data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority on Friday September 7.

Like South Korea, Japan also saw its iron ore imports rise. August shipments totalled 2.4 million tonnes, compared with 2.15 million tonnes in July.

But Taiwan’s imports dropped to 422,002 tonnes in August from 572,133 tonnes a month earlier.

Metal Bulletin’s 62% Fe cfr China Iron Ore Index went from $119.13 per tonne on August 1 to $89.70 per tonne on August 31.