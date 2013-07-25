Port Hedland sends off largest single iron ore shipment

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A vessel bound for China, the PSU Eighth, was loaded with 256,646 tonnes of iron ore from Fortescue Metals Group (FMG).

The previous record was set on June 9, when another China-bound vessel, the PSU Seventh, carried 256,450 tonnes of iron ore, also from FMG, the Port Hedland Port Authority said on Thursday July 25.

China received 22.95 million tonnes of iron ore from the Australian port in June, bringing the total for the first half of 2013 to 118.7 million tonnes.

Port Hedland saw a total of 148.6 million tonnes of iron ore shipments during the first six months of this year.

