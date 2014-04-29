Port Hedland sets new daily iron ore shipment record

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“The milestone was achieved on the morning and evening tide on April 28 2014, resulting in a total of 2.028 million tonnes exported,” the Port Hedland Port Authority said on Tuesday April 29.

The morning tide saw 1.026 million tonnes of iron ore being shipped out on five vessels while the evening tide saw 1.002 million tonnes sailing out on six vessels.

April also witnessed another milestone: On April 6, 1.111 million tonnes of iron ore was exported on a single tide, a record high.

The port authority has yet to release its full statistics for April, but market participants expect volumes to reach a new high.

Port Hedland exported 27.04 million tonnes of iron ore to China in March, up 27% from a month earlier. Total exports were up by a similar amount over the same period at 34.4 million tonnes.