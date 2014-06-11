Port Hedland ships record volume of iron ore on single tide

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A total of 1.27 million tonnes of iron ore departed on a single tide, beating the previous record of 1.111 million tonnes in early April, the Port Hedland Port Authority said on Tuesday June 10.

“It is also the first time that seven Capesize vessels have sailed on a single tide,” the port said

Saturday’s total exports, comprising shipments on the morning and evening tides, did not exceed the record 2.028 million tonnes set on April 28, however.

Some market participants attributed the record single tide shipment to miners wanting to export as much iron ore as possible before a potential strike by tugboat workers.