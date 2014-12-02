Port Hedland’s iron ore exports down 8% in November

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A total of 34.43 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material was shipped from the port last month, down 8% from a record high of 37.47 million tonnes in October.

Iron ore exports to China, the world’s largest consumer of the material, also slipped during the month. Volumes totalled 29.03 million tonnes, down 8.5% from 31.71 million tonnes in October.

However, tonnages were still up by more than one fifth from year-earlier levels.

The port exported 2.45 million tonnes of iron ore to Japan last month, up 11% from 2.20 million tonnes in October. Volumes were also 13.4% higher on the year.

A total of 2.06 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material were shipped to South Korea in November, down 12% on the month and 28% lower than levels a year ago.

Shipments to Taiwan reached 440,100 tonnes in November, down 26 % from October but 2.6% higher on a yearly basis.

There were no iron ore shipments from Port Hedland to the Indian market in November, compared with 321,907 tonnes recorded in October.

Between January and November, a total of 376.6 million tonnes of iron ore was shipped from the port, up by about 31% year-on-year.