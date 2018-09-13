Press Release: Metal Bulletin successfully completes benchmark assurance review for increased number of prices

PwC reviewed benchmark assessment and index prices published by Metal Bulletin that fell within the scope of financial benchmarks as defined in the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies, published in October 2012.

Building on last year’s assurance report, a ‘reasonable assurance’ review was undertaken this year for the prices noted below:



Index of spot market iron ore prices delivered to China, normalized to Qingdao and 62% Fe

Aluminium P1020A, in-warehouse Rotterdam duty-unpaid, spot

The following new prices were also added this year and were subject to ‘limited assurance’:

Aluminium P1020A, in-warehouse Rotterdam duty-paid, spot

Aluminium P1020A, cif main Japanese ports, spot low-high

Alumina index fob Australia

65% Fe Brazilian fines index, cfr Qingdao $ per dry metric tonne

Iron ore concentrate index (66% Fe) cfr Qingdao weekly index

Cobalt Low Grade MB free market in warehouse

Shanghai, copper low-high premium, Grade A, cathode

In addition to the above, we are today the only organization to have type 1 assurance on a number of lithium prices:

Lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, spot price range, ex-works domestic China

Lithium hydroxide monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O battery grade, spot price range, ex-works domestic China

Lithium hydroxide monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea

As part of PwCs independent assurance, it reviewed and undertook sample-based testing around Metal Bulletin’s response to the IOSCO Principles describing its policies, processes and control activities over its assessment of the in-scope prices noted above.

“The successful completion of the assurance review by PwC of 13 of our financial benchmark prices highlights the robust processes and documentation that support pricing at Metal Bulletin. This accreditation will further give confidence to the companies around the world that depend on our prices as the basis of settlement for both physical and derivative contracts,” Metal Bulletin CEO Raju Daswani said.

Metal Bulletin has invested significantly in resources and technology to ensure that its prices align with the IOSCO Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies, which were published in October 2012.

More details of Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specifications are available here.

Metal Bulletin’s business also includes American Metal Market, Fastmarkets, Scrap Price Bulletin and Industrial Minerals. Metal Bulletin is part of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC’s price reporting business. We also serve the forestry product markets with leading price benchmarks and information through our RISI, Random Lengths and FOEX businesses.

