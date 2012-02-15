Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICE CORRECTION: CIS Export (Black Sea) Billet on Feb 6: $560-565

The CIS Export (Black Sea) Billet price for February 6 has been corrected to read $560-565 per tonne.

February 15, 2012 11:28 AM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed