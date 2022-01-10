Scrap settlements

Markets not settled will continue to be marked as preliminary.

Markets that have not settled and are being marked as preliminary include:



Arkansas/Tennessee consumer buying prices

Hamilton consumer buying prices

Houston dealer selling prices

Houston consumer buying trend

Montreal consumer buying prices

St Louis dealer selling prices

Markets that have settled include:

Alabama consumer buying prices

Atlanta dealer selling prices

Chicago consumer buying prices

Cincinnati consumer buying prices

Cleveland consumer buying prices

Detroit consumer buying prices

North Carolina/Virginia consumer buying prices

Philadelphia consumer buying prices

Pittsburgh consumer buying prices

Seattle/Portland consumer buying trend

South Carolina consumer buying prices

To provide feedback on this notice, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Scrap prices.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.