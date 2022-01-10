Scrap settlements
Fastmarkets advises that some regional ferrous scrap markets have not settled for January
Markets not settled will continue to be marked as preliminary.
Markets that have not settled and are being marked as preliminary include:
- Arkansas/Tennessee consumer buying prices
- Hamilton consumer buying prices
- Houston dealer selling prices
- Houston consumer buying trend
- Montreal consumer buying prices
- St Louis dealer selling prices
Markets that have settled include:
- Alabama consumer buying prices
- Atlanta dealer selling prices
- Chicago consumer buying prices
- Cincinnati consumer buying prices
- Cleveland consumer buying prices
- Detroit consumer buying prices
- North Carolina/Virginia consumer buying prices
- Philadelphia consumer buying prices
- Pittsburgh consumer buying prices
- Seattle/Portland consumer buying trend
- South Carolina consumer buying prices
To provide feedback on this notice, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Scrap prices.
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.