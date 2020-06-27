Price notice: US Midwest scrap indices open consult

This consultation, which begins Friday June 26 and ends July 27, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under our Midwest ferrous scrap indices, delivered mill. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

To provide feedback on the annual review of the Midwest ferrous scrap indices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price/index, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Sean Barry re: annual methodology review of Fastmarkets US Midwest ferrous scrap indices.”

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses can be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by August 3, including all feedback unless noted as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click here.