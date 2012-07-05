Contact Us Login

PRICING CORRECTION: hot rolled coil

The Indian export price for hot rolled coil (commodity grade) was reported incorrectly on June 29 and has been amended to read $585-590 per tonne fob.

July 05, 2012 08:54 AM
