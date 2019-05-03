PRICING NOTICE: Additional battery grade lithium prices now available in Fastmarkets MB Price Book

The prices include two spot battery grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices for Europe and the United States, along with four battery grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide contract prices covering Europe, the United States, China and Japan & Korea.

These six prices were previously only available on Fastmarkets’ Battery Raw Materials Market Tracker; however, requests from the physical lithium industry as well as the financial markets prompted the migration to the Fastmarkets MB Price Book.

Spot prices

Assessment: Lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, $/kg

Quality: Min 99.5% Li2CO3 (delivery of Min 99.2% Li2CO3 also accepted, qualified for use in battery applications)

Quantity: 5 tonnes

Location: DDP US & Europe

Delivery window: 30 days

Unit: USD/kg

Form: Powder

Publication: Weekly, Thursday 3-4pm London time

Assessment: Lithium hydroxide min 56.5% LiOH.H2O monohydrate, battery grade ddp Europe & US, $/kg

Quality: Min 56.5% LiOH.H2O (qualified for use in battery applications)

Quantity: 5 tonnes

Location: DDP Europe & US

Delivery window: 30 days

Unit: USD/kg

Form: Powder

Publication: Weekly, Thursday between 3-4pm London time

Contract prices

Assessment: Lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, ddp Europe & US, $/kg

Quality: Min 99.5% Li2CO3 (delivery of min 99.2% also acccepted, qualified for use in battery applications)

Quantity: 20 tonnes

Location: DDP US & Europe

Unit: USD/kg

Form: Powder

Publication: Monthly, last Wednesday of month 3-4pm London time

Assessment: Lithium hydroxide monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O battery grade, ddp Europe & US, $/kg

Quality: Min 56.5% LiOH.H2O (qualified for use in battery applications)

Quantity: 20 tonnes

Location: DDP Europe & US

Unit: USD/kg

Form: Powder

Publication frequency: Monthly, last Wednesday of the month between 3pm and 4pm London time

Assessment: Lithium carbonate min 99.5% Li2CO3 battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg

Quality: Min 99.5% Li2CO3 (delivery of min 99.2% Li2CO3 also accepted, qualified for use in battery applications)

Quantity: 20 tonnes

Location: CIF China, Japan & South Korea

Unit: USD/kg

Form: Powder

Publication: Monthly, last Wednesday of month between 3pm and 4pm London time

Assessment: Lithium hydroxide monohydrate min 56.5% LiOH.H2O battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg

Quality: Min 56.5% LiOH.H2O (qualified for use in battery applications)

Quantity: 20 tonnes

Location: CIF China, Japan & South Korea

Form: Powder

Publication: Monthly, last Wednesday of the month, 3-4pm London time

Historical data for these six prices is available in the Fastmarkets MB Price Book.

To provide feedback on this pricing notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Martim Facada or Jon Mulcahy by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Martim Facada/Jon Mulcahy, re: Europe and US lithium spot & contract prices’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.