PRICING NOTICE: Adjustment to the timing specification for pulp imports to China – implementation

Fastmarkets RISI has adjusted the timing specification for pulp imports to China, effective September 1, following consultation with stakeholders and as previously announced.

The consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions principles for price reporting agencies.

The adjustment to the timing specification is as follows:

Previous wording – timing: Orders in the week prior to publication for delivery in the next three months.

New wording: Orders in the week prior to publication for delivery in the current month or following month.

This is to bring specifications in line with other Fastmarkets prices and to make clear that orders for delivery further forward are not included in the assessment.

You can find the current methodology for global pulp here.