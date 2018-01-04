PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of Brazilian domestic steel prices

Local taxes are now excluded from the price calculation methodologies.

Previously, all Brazilian domestic flat steel prices - Brazil domestic cold rolled coil ex-works Reais per tonne monthly, Brazil domestic hot-dipped galvanized coil ex-works Reais per tonne monthly, and Brazil domestic hot rolled coil ex-works Reais per tonne monthly - included federal taxes (called PIS/COFINS).

Meanwhile, the local rebar price - Brazil domestic rebar delivered Reais per tonne monthly – previously included not only PIS/COFINS, but also the ICMS state tax.

All historical data relating to these Brazilian domestic steel prices prior to the amendments will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

To provide feedback on the amendments outlined above, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the Brazilian steel price assessments, please contact Ana Paula Camargo by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html