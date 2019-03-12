PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of Fastmarkets’ LME warrant premiums coverage

Following a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets will change the publication date for LME warrant premiums to Wednesdays 3-4pm London time from Tuesdays 3-4pm, effective from March 12, while the frequency of the coverage will remain unchanged on a weekly basis.

In addition, Fastmarkets will publish a new LME warrant premiums table separate from the main weekly physical premiums table, which will only include off-warrant premiums.

The amendment will reflect the different usage of these warrant premiums, which are principally referred to for inventory valuation and swap trading purposes.

LME warrants are bearer documents of title, of a specified brand, of a specified lot of metal in a specified location and warehouse registered on the LME. Fastmarkets assesses premiums for 21 warrant locations globally and six base metals (copper, aluminium, nickel, zinc, lead and tin).

All historic data relating to LME warrant premiums prior to the amendment will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets website.

To provide feedback on LME warrant premiums or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the premiums, please contact Hassan Butt by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

