PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of location for fob China rebar index

Fastmarkets believes changing the location to “main ports” for the index - MB-STE-0147 Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) index export, fob China main port, $/tonne - better reflects the trading of the product from the country to overseas markets.

The consultation for this was made between August 24 and September 23.

The change will apply from Thursday September 24.

To provide feedback or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Jessica Zong or Paul Lim by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jessica Zong/Paul Lim re: fob China rebar index.’





To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.