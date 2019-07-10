PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of publication day of Chinese ferro-silicon prices

The publication day for ferro-silicon 75% Si min, in-whs China, yuan/tonne and ferro-silicon 75% Si min export, fob China, $/tonne has been changed to Wednesday from Friday as of today.

This amendment helps to align the publication time of its China ferro-silicon price assessments with the publication time of Fastmarkets’ other global ferro-silicon prices, which are published weekly on Thursday for the US market and Friday for the European market.

No changes have been made to the specifications of the two China ferro-silicon price assessments, which are listed in full below:

Ferro-silicon 75% Si min, in-whs China, yuan/tonne

Quality: lump; Si: 75-80%; Mn: 0.4% max; Al: 2.0% max; Cr: 0.3% max; P: 0.035% max; S: 0.02% max; C: 0.1% max; price for all Si grades normalized to 75% on pro rata basis

Quantity: 100 tonnes

Unit: yuan/tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Wednesday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Ferro-silicon 75% Si min export, fob China, $/tonne

Quality: lump; Si: 75-80%; Mn: 0.4% max; Al: 2.0% max; Cr: 0.3% max; P: 0.035% max; S: 0.02% max; C: 0.1% max; price for all Si grades normalized to 75% on pro rata basis

Quantity: 100 tonnes

Unit: $/tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly. Wednesday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Historical data for both assessments can be found in the Fastmarkets price book.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Susan Zou by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Susan Zou, re: Chinese FeSi prices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.