PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of publication frequency of 6063 extrusion billet in Japan

After a consultation period, assessments of the upcharge over P1020 of aluminium 6063 extrusion billet cif Japan duty-unpaid will take place on the third Friday of the first month of each quarter.

The frequency of assessment is being reduced due to the illiquidity of the market on a spot basis since much of Japanese billet orders are instead settled on a quarterly or annual basis.

Under the proposal, the assessment will be published on the following dates in 2018:

Friday January 19, 2018

Friday April 20, 2018

Friday July 20, 2018

Friday October 19, 2018

The last monthly assessment of Japanese billet will take place on Friday December 15, 2017.

All historical data relating to this price prior to the amendment will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

To provide feedback on the reduction in frequency of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Vivian Teo by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Vivian Teo, re: Aluminium billet Japan.

