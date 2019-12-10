PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of specification of northern China domestic hot-rolled coil price
Fastmarkets has amended the specification of its northern China domestic hot-rolled coil price assessment to ex-works from ex-warehouse after a one-month consultation period from the date of this notice.
This is to reflect the changing market situation in the region where Tangshan’s ex-works prices is growing in influence in the spot market.
The updated specifications are as follows:
Assessment: Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Northern China, yuan/tonne
Quality: Standard width 1,500mm, thickness 4.5-12mm, Q235B/SS400
Quantity: 20-200 tonnes
Location: Ex-works Tangshan
Timing: Spot
Unit: yuan/tonne
Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery
Publication: Every Friday, 5pm Shanghai time
Notes: Inclusive of 13% VAT
The amendment came into effect on December 10.
To provide feedback on the amendment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the northern China HRC prices, please contact Paul Lim and Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: northern China HRC price assessment.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.