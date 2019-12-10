PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of specification of northern China domestic hot-rolled coil price

This is to reflect the changing market situation in the region where Tangshan’s ex-works prices is growing in influence in the spot market.

The updated specifications are as follows:

Assessment: Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw Northern China, yuan/tonne

Quality: Standard width 1,500mm, thickness 4.5-12mm, Q235B/SS400

Quantity: 20-200 tonnes

Location: Ex-works Tangshan

Timing: Spot

Unit: yuan/tonne

Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery

Publication: Every Friday, 5pm Shanghai time

Notes: Inclusive of 13% VAT

The amendment came into effect on December 10.

To provide feedback on the amendment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the northern China HRC prices, please contact Paul Lim and Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: northern China HRC price assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.