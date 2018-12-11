PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to data collection process for US, European aluminium premium assessments

Fastmarkets’ trained price reporters will continue to collect data points in the forms of transactions, bids, offers, assessments and deals heard via telephone calls, emails, face-to-face meetings and online messenger services.

From December 11, 2018, Fastmarkets will also accept data reported by TradeCloud on behalf of its customers for three spot aluminium price assessments: the Rotterdam duty-unpaid and duty-paid in-warehouse premiums and the US Midwest delivered premium.

The decision was taken in an effort to add more liquidity to and improve transparency for these key benchmark premiums by capturing as many spot trades as possible.

Fastmarkets will treat TradeCloud’s data in the same way as any other collected data. Its price reporters will exercise editorial judgement on it and reserve the right to discard the data if these are considered outliers or anomalies, or cannot be net back to Fastmarkets’ specifications.

TradeCloud, which is a communications platform designed specifically for the physical commodities industry, will not report deals automatically but give its clients the option to report their business to Fastmarkets via the TradeCloud platform. To read more on Fastmarkets and TradeCloud’s partnership, please click here.

To provide feedback on this amendment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Perrine Faye by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Perrine Faye, re: TradeCloud aluminium reporting.

To see all the Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology