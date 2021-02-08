PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to frequency of fob China rebar index

The amendment will turn the daily price into a weekly one published on Tuesday at 5-6pm Shanghai time from February 8.



All other specifications of this price remain unchanged, as follows:

MB-STE-0147 Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) index export, fob China main port, $/tonne

Quality: BS500B, chromium added, other grades normalized, diameter 12-32mm

Quantity: 100-5,000 tonnes

Location: fob China main port. Other ports normalized

Timing: 4-5 weeks

Unit: $/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly, Tuesday, 5-6pm Shanghai time

Notes: Tax rebate of 13%, subtracted from 13% VAT. Data history as an assessment from July 2007 and as an index from October 2017

All historical data for this price remains available on Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Jessica Zong by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jessica Zong, re: fob China rebar index.”