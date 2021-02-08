PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to frequency of fob China rebar index
After a month-long consultation, Fastmarkets has amended the frequency for the publication of its fob China rebar index due to low liquidity in the spot market in the past year.
The amendment will turn the daily price into a weekly one published on Tuesday at 5-6pm Shanghai time from February 8.
All other specifications of this price remain unchanged, as follows:
MB-STE-0147 Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) index export, fob China main port, $/tonne
Quality: BS500B, chromium added, other grades normalized, diameter 12-32mm
Quantity: 100-5,000 tonnes
Location: fob China main port. Other ports normalized
Timing: 4-5 weeks
Unit: $/tonne
Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight
Publication: Weekly, Tuesday, 5-6pm Shanghai time
Notes: Tax rebate of 13%, subtracted from 13% VAT. Data history as an assessment from July 2007 and as an index from October 2017
To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Jessica Zong by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jessica Zong, re: fob China rebar index.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/ prices/pricing-methodology.html.