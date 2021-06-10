PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to frequency of Italy SHG zinc premium assessments

The frequency of the assessments, which are currently weekly, will move to a fortnightly basis after the next assessment date on June 15.

The change is due to the Italian zinc market being largely centered around long-term contracts. Fastmarkets feels that a better assessment of the spot market can be made if taking trade data provided over a fortnightly time frame into account rather than on a weekly basis. Italy is also a production center for SHG zinc, which increases the number of long-term Italian contracts for zinc.

Following the amendment, the full specifications will be as follows:

MB-ZN-0103 Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, fca dp Italy, $/tonne

Quality: Special High Grade zinc ingot of minimum 99.995% purity, conforming to LME specifications and relevant standards: BS EN 1179:2003, ISO 752:2004 - ZN-1 grade, ASTM B6-12 - LME grade or GB/T 470-2008

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: Free-carrier basis delivery in Italy, duty-paid premium on top of LME cash prices

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Fortnightly. Tuesday 3-4pm London time

MB-ZN-0102 Zinc SHG min 99.995% ingot premium, ddp Italy, $/per tonne

Quality: Special High Grade zinc ingot of minimum 99.995% purity, conforming to LME specifications and relevant standards: BS EN 1179:2003, ISO 752:2004 - ZN-1 grade, ASTM B6-12 - LME grade or GB/T 470- 2008

Quantity: Min 100 tonnes

Location: Delivered duty paid consumer works in Italy, premium on top of LME cash prices

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other terms normalized

Publication: Fortnightly. Tuesday 3-4pm London time

The amendment will take effect from Tuesday June 15.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Ana de Liz by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ana de Liz, re: Zinc SHG Italy fca dp/ddp premiums.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to: www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology