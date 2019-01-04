PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to frequency of manganese ore inventories assessments at Chinese ports of Tianjin and Qinzhou

Following a month-long market consultation, Fastmarkets MB has begun assessing manganese ore inventories at the main Chinese ports of Tianjin and Qinzhou weekly on Wednesdays. The next publication date is January 9.

Fastmarkets MB considers these assessments essential indicators that need to be tracked more frequently due to increased price volatility and trading activity in the global manganese ore market, which has resulted in more frequent changes of inventories at major Chinese ports in recent months.

Meanwhile, since China is the largest consumer for manganese ores across the globe, the movement in inventories at Chinese major ports has become an increasingly important indicator of this market fundamental, and a key factor to partially determine Chinese buying appetite. Both of these will in return have an impact on both domestic Chinese and import manganese ore prices.

All historical data of manganese ore inventories at the main Chinese ports of Tianjin and Qinzhou will remain available in Fastmarkets MB’s price book.

Fastmarkets MB has no financial interest in the level or direction of these assessments.

