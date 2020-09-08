PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to location of Indian domestic flat products assessment

The affected assessments are as follows:

MB-STE-0436-Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne

MB-STE-0437-Steel heavy plate domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne

MB-STE-0435-Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne

MB-STE-0434-Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne

Fastmarkets believes changing the location to ex-yard Mumbai for the aforementioned flat steel products provides a more standardized price and better reflect the dynamics and sentiment in India’s domestic market.

The consultation period for this was made between July 22 and August 21.

The change will apply from Friday September 11.