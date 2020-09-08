PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to location of Indian domestic flat products assessment
After a period of consultation, Fastmarkets will change the location of four Indian flat steel price assessments from ex-works India to ex-yard Mumbai.
The affected assessments are as follows:
MB-STE-0436-Steel hot-rolled coil domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne
MB-STE-0437-Steel heavy plate domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne
MB-STE-0435-Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne
MB-STE-0434-Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic, exw India, rupees/tonne
Fastmarkets believes changing the location to ex-yard Mumbai for the aforementioned flat steel products provides a more standardized price and better reflect the dynamics and sentiment in India’s domestic market.
The consultation period for this was made between July 22 and August 21.
The change will apply from Friday September 11.(An earlier version of this pricing notice had erroneously stated that the change was made from August 24.)
To provide feedback on India’s domestic flat steel price assessments or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Suresh Nair or Paul Lim by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Suresh Nair/Paul Lim re: Indian domestic flat steel price assessments.’ To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.