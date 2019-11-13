PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to pig iron/HBI price assessment publication times

Following a consultation period, Fastmarkets has made the change to capture of a larger number of transactions during the week thereby helping to increase the liquidity for each of the assessments.

From Thursday, November 14, and weekly thereafter, the following price assessments will be made by 4pm London time: the CIS export, fob main port Black Sea, the fob main port Baltic Sea and the import, cfr Italy pig iron prices, along with the cfr Italian ports HBI price.

And from Friday, November 15, and weekly thereafter, the following prices assessments will be made by 4pm London time: the Brazilian pig iron export, fob Vitorio/Rio and fob Ponta da Madeira price assessments, as well those for pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US, and HBI export, fob main port Venezuela.

Fastmarkets has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessments.

If you have any comments on the publication time change, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ global pig iron and HBI assessments, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Marina Shulga, re: pig iron and HBI price assessments.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.