PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to specification of China export plate price
Fastmarkets has amended the quality of steel heavy plate accepted in its China plate export price assessment to A36 from Q235B.
This is to fully capture the change in the market where most overseas buyers typically buy A36 plate instead of Q235B, and follows a month-long market consultation that ended on April 5.
The amended specification of this price assessment is as follows (changes in italics):
MB-STE-0146 Steel heavy plate export, fob China main port, $/tonne
Quality: A36, width 1,800-2,500mm, thickness 14-20mm
Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tonnes
Location: fob Tianjin
Timing: 4-6 weeks
Unit: US$/tonne
Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight
Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 5-6pm Shanghai time
Notes: Contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 13%
The amendment came into effect following the end of the consultation on April 6.
To provide feedback on this amendment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price assessment, please contact Paul Lim and Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: China export plate price assessment.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.