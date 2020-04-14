PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to specification of China export plate price

This is to fully capture the change in the market where most overseas buyers typically buy A36 plate instead of Q235B, and follows a month-long market consultation that ended on April 5.

The amended specification of this price assessment is as follows (changes in italics):

MB-STE-0146 Steel heavy plate export, fob China main port, $/tonne

Quality: A36, width 1,800-2,500mm, thickness 14-20mm

Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tonnes

Location: fob Tianjin

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 5-6pm Shanghai time

Notes: Contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 13%

The amendment came into effect following the end of the consultation on April 6.

To provide feedback on this amendment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price assessment, please contact Paul Lim and Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: China export plate price assessment.’

