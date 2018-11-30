PRICING NOTICE: Amendments to Fastmarkets MB cobalt prices from January 2019

From January 2019, the name ‘standard-grade’ will replace the name ‘low-grade’. The name ‘alloy-grade’ will replace the name ‘high-grade’.

The last date prices will be published under the names ‘low-grade’ and ‘high grade’ will be Friday December 28.

Prices will be published under their new names from January 2, 2019. To see the full Fastmarket MB cobalt methodology and price specification, click here.

These changes follow a market consultation on Fastmarkets MB’s international cobalt price specifications completed in April 2018.

Further details on the findings from this consultation were discussed during a web seminar in May 2018.

In addition, Tocantins broken cathodes and Norilsk ingots (K1A and K1AY) will not be considered as part of the standard-grade (low-grade) assessment from January 2019.

Fastmarkets MB completed an external assurance review of some of its benchmark prices, including cobalt, carried out by independent professional services company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in September this year.

All historical data relating to both cobalt price assessments will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these two cobalt price assessments, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Charlotte Radford, re: Cobalt”

To see all Fastmarkets MB pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html