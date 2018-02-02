PRICING NOTICE: Amendments to manganese ore indices

For the manganese ore 37% Mn fob Port Elizabeth index, the alumina base content changes to 0.2% from 1% and the maximum to 2% from 8%.

In addition, the silica base content changes to 5.5% from 6%, the phosphorous base content will change to 0.025% from 0.04%, and the maximum iron content will change to 10% from 16%.

For the manganese ore 44% Mn cif China index, the base silica content changes to 11% from 4% and the base alumina content to 5% from 6%.

These changes will have no impact on the index values.

