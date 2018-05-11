PRICING NOTICE: Amendments to Metal Bulletin’s cobalt price specifications

From January 2019, the name ‘standard-grade’ will replace the name ‘low-grade’. The name ‘alloy-grade’ will replace the name ‘high-grade’.

The last date prices will be published under the names ‘low-grade’ and ‘high grade’ will be Friday December 28.

Prices will be published under their new names from January 2, 2019.

All historical data relating to the two price assessments prior to the amendment will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

Those active in the cobalt market have until Friday June 8 to notify Metal Bulletin of any comments on the changes outlined above, including requirements to facilitate a smooth transition in names.

Metal Bulletin will provide confirmation of the changes outlined above, including an updated standalone methodology document, by June 13, 2018.

Additional details on the feedback received as part of Metal Bulletin’s cobalt price consultation will follow in the coming days.

To provide feedback on Metal Bulletin’s cobalt price assessments or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the cobalt price assessments, please contact Charlotte Radford by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Charlotte Radford, re: cobalt’.