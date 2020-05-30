PRICING NOTICE: Amendments to specifications of Fastmarkets’ lithium battery-grade price assessments

The changes will take effect on June 1, 2020.

The amendments to the specifications of the price of the lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne are:

Quality: powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition: Li2CO3 99.5% min; Na 0.025% max; Ca 0.005% max; Mg 0.008% max; magnetic impurities 300ppb max.

The amendments to the specifications of the lithium carbonate battery-grade regional price assessment are:

Quality: powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition: Li2CO3 99.5% min (Min. 99.2% Li2CO3 accepted if it can be normalized to 99.5%); Na 0.060% max; Ca 0.016% max; Mg 0.008% max; magnetic impurities 300ppb max.

The amendments to the specifications of the price of lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne are:

Quality: powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition LiOH.H2O 56.5% min; CO2 <0.35%; Ca 0.005% max; SO4 0.01% max; Cl- 0.002% max.

The amendments to the specifications of the lithium hydroxide battery-grade regional price assessment are:

Quality: powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition LiOH.H2O 56.5% min; CO2 <0.35%; Ca 0.020% max; SO4 0.015% max; Cl- 0.005% max.

Fastmarkets understands that the lithium market is in the early stages of identifying standard specifications that qualify as “battery-grade”. Therefore, the suitability of any changes to chemical specifications will continue to be reviewed on a six-month basis while the lithium industry, and the utilization of Fastmarkets’ price assessments within it, continues to evolve.

To provide feedback on the lithium carbonate and hydroxide battery-grade price assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact the price reporters Dalila Ouerghi or Carrie Shi by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com.

