PRICING NOTICE: AMM proposes HRC index

The specifications have been designed to reflect the most commonly traded spot volumes in the Midwest region and AMM has identified sufficient market liquidity in the US hot rolled coil market to justify the implementation of an index-based methodology.

The index methodology will ensure increased robustness through rigorous mathematical analysis of gathered pricing data that has already been applied successfully in many other markets by the Metal Bulletin Group.

The index will be published weekly on Thursdays or on the next working day in the event that a Thursday falls on a public holiday. The specifications under consideration for the index are as follows:

Currency and unit: US dollar per hundredweight

Location: USA

Basis: fob Midwest mill

Price type: Index

Frequency: Weekly, Thursday

Minimum tonnage: 50 short tons

Gauge: 0.09 to 0.38 inch thick x 48 to 72 inches wide

Quality: ASTM A1011 Commercial Sheet and corresponding grades

Packaging: Standard

Raw material surcharges: Included

The MB Group’s index methodology screens outliers and applies a tonnage-weighted model to ensure that the hot-rolled coil price is the most robust in the industry.

The group has no financial interest in the level or direction of the index.

To send any feedback regarding the proposed change, please email Thorsten Schier.

