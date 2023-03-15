PRICING NOTICE: Annual review of PIX European Pulp Price Indices Methodology – Final Decision

HELSINKI, March 13, 2023 (PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between January 31 and February 28, 2023 on the pricing methodology for its PIX European Pulp indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.

Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank those who took the time to respond to the consultation. The feedback was fully supportive of the current methodology.

To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document will be posted shortly.