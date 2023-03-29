Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Recovered Paper Indices Methodology – Final Decision

March 29, 2023
Pricing noticeRecovered paper

HELSINKI, March 29, 2023 (PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between February 22 and March 22, 2023, on the pricing methodology for its PIX Recovered Paper price indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.

In the open consultation, Fastmarkets FOEX did not propose any changes and the feedback received was fully supportive to our current methodology. No material changes were made to the current methodology.

A newly dated methodology document will be posted shortly.

