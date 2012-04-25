PRICING NOTICE: Base currency change to selected steel assessments

Following a review of regional transaction data, Metal Bulletin is proposing the following changes to the base currencies for the following steel prices.

The base currency will change from $ per tonne to € per tonne for the following weekly assessments, to reflect the main currency of trade and the collected transaction data:

EU Export Rebar

Wire Rod (mesh quality)

Stainless Steel Grade 304 2mm CR sheet

cif Europe Stainless Steel Scrap 18/8 solids and turnings 18/8

The changes will become effective on April 25 2012 for the EU export assessments and on April 27 2012 for the cif Europe Stainless Steel Scrap assessments.