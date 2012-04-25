PRICING NOTICE: Base currency change to selected steel assessments
Following a review of regional transaction data, Metal Bulletin is proposing the following changes to the base currencies for the following steel prices.
The base currency will change from $ per tonne to € per tonne for the following weekly assessments, to reflect the main currency of trade and the collected transaction data:
EU Export Rebar
Wire Rod (mesh quality)
Stainless Steel Grade 304 2mm CR sheet
cif Europe Stainless Steel Scrap 18/8 solids and turnings 18/8
The changes will become effective on April 25 2012 for the EU export assessments and on April 27 2012 for the cif Europe Stainless Steel Scrap assessments.For queries and comments, please contact Vera Blei, steel editor, at
vblei@metalbulletin.com