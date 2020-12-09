PRICING NOTICE: Base metals pricing, coverage over holiday period

Fastmarkets base metals price assessments are published in accordance with the London Metal Exchange holiday calendar, which reflects holidays in England and Wales.

This means base metals prices will be assessed on every LME business day, including between Christmas and New Year, but are not published or rolled over during LME holidays.

Base metal premium tables will be published over this period in accordance with the calendar but there will be no accompanying commentary wraps on December 23 or December 30.

Readers can view the pricing holidays and alternative pricing arrangements here.

If you have any queries please email Archie Hunter at archie.hunter@fastmarkets.com with the subject line ‘Holiday base metals pricing’.